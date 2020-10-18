Band needs bleachers

Body

The Warrior Band stands in the end zone during home football games to free up space in the stands for fans. The band would like to move permanently, but needs at least $15,000 to construct permanent bleachers for the band that are of adequate height. The band’s largest fundraiser was lost with the cancellation of the Northeast Florida Fair. To offset this, the band will distribute meals normally served at its fair booth on Oct. 31. Meals are preorder only and orders can be made at https://givebutter.com/WarriorBand.