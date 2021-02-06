Artists win at ninth annual depot show

Body

More than 100 visitors attended the ninth edition of Nassau Art at the Callahan Depot Jan. 30.

The West Nassau Historical Society hosted the art show and sale, with 14 Nassau County artists displaying their paintings, photographs and 3-D art.

Linda Vacca took first and place in 3-D art while Christine Elsesser placed third.

Shari Bickford took second and third place in Photography/CGI while Evelyn McDonald placed third.

In Painting/Drawing, first place was awarded to Barb Wylie while Ginger Bender earned second place and Carol Kish placed third.

Bender also won the People’s Choice Award.

The three winning paintings or drawings and top photography entry from the adult division will be on display at the Nassau County Courthouse in Yulee through Friday. The art moves to the Amelia Island Welcome Center in Fernandina Beach Monday through Feb. 12, then VyStar Credit Union in Callahan Feb. 13-19 and Southeastern Bank’s Hilliard branch Feb. 20-26.

Renowned Florida landscape artist Allison Watson judged the art competition.

Subway of Callahan assisted with lunch for the artists and historical society members. The show was also made possible through the support of Arts and Culture Nassau, CSX Transportation, an in-kind donation from Home Depot and a Community Foundation Respond Adapt Recover grant that supplied the event with sanitizing and disinfectant supplies.

The NACD art show committee included Marge Powell, Emily Baumgartner, John Hendricks, Elizabeth Karoly, Liz Mobley and Jerry Peterson.

Photos of the show can be found at www.facebook.com/wnhsfl.org.