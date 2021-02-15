72-unit PUD gains initial OK

Body

Hilliard resident Jessica Mekara questioned the density level of a proposed planned unit development in her neighborhood.

Whisper Ridge is a 72-unit single-family subdivision that pends the Hilliard Town Council’s approval. The item was presented for public hearing Thursday evening. The 26.09-acre property is zoned A-1 agricultural and is proposed to change to medium density along Kings Ferry Road south of Old Pineridge Road.

“I’m not sure how changing this to medium density would be consistent and compatible with the land uses in the surrounding area,” Mekara said. “Low density is two dwelling units per acre. Medium density is two to a maximum of six dwelling units per acre. The proposed construction of 72 homes on 26 acres will supposedly result in a gross density of 2.8 units per acre. But in reality, when you take the 26 acres and you subtract the wetlands of about 6 (acres), the buffer of 1.8 (acre), the recreation area of .84 (acres), a pond of 1.04 (acres) and the easements of .32 acres, that leaves only 16.94 acres to build homes on.”

“This PUD could place six homes on 1 acre, which is definitely not consistent or compatible with the surrounding land use,” Mekara said. “The side setbacks are only 5 feet, which do not include the A/C units, so basically I can’t social distance from my open side window, because there’s the other house. The rear setback is 7 feet, which barely allows for the easement of 7.5 feet required for Hilliard’s subdivision code.”

She also voiced concern about the drainage issues that could occur with the added homes.

“It does butt up to county land,” Mekara said. “But I suppose that is something that the surrounding homeowners will have to deal with after the fact as I have seen with other new development that has caused the drainage and flooding areas. I am not against a subdivision being placed here. I believe that, as proposed, it’s not good for the surrounding area or for Hilliard. I think a low-density subdivision would be more appropriate.”

Hilliard Land Use Administrator Janis Fleet addressed the density concerns.

“This parcel, as the applicant mentioned, is what is proposed in our Future Land Use (Map) for (medium density residential)” she said. “One of the things I also wanted to go over when we had our discussion with the comp plan, this promotes the master plan communities and the idea of having smaller lots on larger parcels, but maintaining the retention and recreational areas. … If you take everything out, the density’s higher, but the overall density and the plan’s development, all that is part of it. That’s how we look at the density – the overall density is lower. And that was the desirability of the council and direction when we did the workshops of the PUD.”

She added that the St. Johns River Water Management District would have protections in place concerning how the applicant meets drainage requirements.

Rogers Towers Attorney Courtney Gaver presented the PUD during the Hilliard Town Council meeting Thursday evening. The applicant is B.A.M.S. Properties, LLC of Callahan.

Other recommendations include landscaping the main entrance. Existing natural vegetation will remain along Kings Ferry and Old Pineridge Road. Trees will be planted within the front yard of the lots and a 6-foot vinyl fence will serve as a property boundary adjacent to Old Pineridge Road and Kings Ferry Road to the rear lot lines.

The PUD written description was revised to address the need for a traffic study to add a northbound turn lane on Kings Ferry Road.

If the right turn lane is warranted, the applicant will design, permit and construct it. The applicant may also obtain building permits upon the construction plan’s approval, according to the Planning and Zoning Board.

During a discussion about the plan to reduce sidewalk coverage in the PUD from two sides of the subdivision to just one side, Councilman Kenny Sims and Councilwoman Callie Kay Bishop supported the reduction. The said it was unnecessary to have sidewalks on each side.

P&Z Board Member Harold “Skip” Frey, Jr. said that when the item was presented to the board, he suggested the addition of two sidewalks so that children could utilize them as they walk to the bus stop.

“I just think it’s something we need to look at,” Frey told the council.

Frey said that regardless of a traffic study, given the narrowness of Kings Ferry Road, a right turn lane is needed into the PUD’s entrance.

“I can agree with that a lot more than sidewalks on both sides,” Sims said.

Councilman Jared Wollitz said that the town council doesn’t have any control over the county road.

“That would be up to their discretion to decide whether there’s a turn lane or not as far as I’m concerned,” he said. “If the county’s threshold is less than 100, the county’s going to say they’re below the threshold.”

A traffic study will be conducted and will provide additional information, according to Fleet.

The council voted unanimously to amend the written description to provide sidewalks to just one side of the subdivision instead of two.

The council voted unanimously to approve Ordinance No. 2021-02 to rezone the site from Agricultural A-1 to the PUD. A second and final public hearing will be held April 1.