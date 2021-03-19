Senior center renovation begins

Body

Renovation is poised to begin on the Nassau County Council on Aging’s Westside Senior Life Center in Hilliard.

The more than 50-year-old building at 37002 Ingham Rd. will receive major repair and safety upgrades to meet the expanding needs of local seniors. The Life Center is set to reopen to the general public in mid to late summer. Meals on Wheels will continue delivery throughout the renovation.

The first phase of the renovation process includes solving drainage issues to address flooding and also connecting to the Town of Hilliard sewer system. ShayCore Enterprises, a Jacksonville-based construction company, is focused on the lift station and directional drilling. Connecting the Life Center to the town’s lift station will more efficiently pump wastewater to a higher elevation, saving a substantial amount of money in excavation cost spent digging for sewer pipes.

The next phase will result in a new roof and resurfaced parking lot with accommodation for handicap-accessible spaces and NassauTRANSIT buses. The Life Center’s nutrition support program will also greatly expand with a new kitchen and larger communal spaces, resulting in a state-of-the-art facility for seniors.

“Our West Side seniors deserve the best kind of facility to congregate with their peers, eat nutritious meals and fully participate in wellness classes and educational opportunities,” said Janice Ancrum, NCCOA president and CEO. “What we have envisioned for the Westside Senior Life Center for quite some time – truly a home away from home – will now become a reality.”

In 2020, the NCCOA received a $600,000 appropriation from the state and raised an additional $70,000 (required by the state as a match) to fund the renovation process. As a designated AARP Livable Community, Florida’s population of seniors is expected to increase by nearly 40% in the next decade. More than 23,000 seniors (60-plus years old) live in Nassau County, which is 29% of the population.

Western Nassau is home to approximately 8,300 seniors. With a renovated facility on the West Side, the NCCOA projects doubling seniors served from 1,500 to 3,000.