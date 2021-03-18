NassauTRANSIT ends Jax direct service

Body

NassauTRANSIT, the county’s public transportation system, has announced a change to its Monday through Friday public transit schedule.

Effective April 1, direct public transit service between Nassau County and Jacksonville will discontinue. This change is for public transit service only. Door-to-door paratransit service, including between Nassau County and Jacksonville, is not affected.

Nassau Express Select, which connects Yulee and Fernandina Beach with downtown Jacksonville, and the Island Hopper, which operates throughout Fernandina Beach, are not affected by this change.

By discontinuing direct public transit service to and from Jacksonville, NassauTRANSIT will be better able to provide additional transit service inside and across Nassau County. An announcement about this expanded service will be coming soon.

The revised public transportation schedule will soon be available at www.nassautransit.org.

Operated by the NCCOA

since 1984, NassauTransit is regulated by the Federal

Transit Administration thr-ough the Florida Department of Transportation.