‘The Cup’ fills anyone’s needs

Body

First Baptist Church of Gray Gables opens its service to an expanded area.

The church has provided “The Cup,” a community food pantry for Nassau County residents for more than 20 years. At this time, in order to better serve during this food crisis, the church food pantry will also be available to all surrounding counties while still serving Nassau residents as well.

The food pantry is located in the office/youth building on the north side of the church campus at U.S. 1 and Church Road in Callahan. “The Cup” hours will remain the same, every Monday from 9:30 a.m. until 2:30 p.m.

The church office can be reached by calling 879-2986. “The Cup“ will still be available monthly to families in need.