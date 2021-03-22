Callahan clerk resigns

Body

Callahan Town Clerk Stephanie Knagge resigned her post March 15.

She read from a letter during the Callahan Town Council meeting, noting that March 31 will be her last day.

The council met in Callahan Volunteer Fire Station 5, as the air conditioning was not working in Town Hall. The group had met earlier inside the fire station with the Nassau County School Board.

Knagge was sworn into office May 6, 2013 to replace Cleo Horne after her death. The seated council at the time appointed her to finish the term, then the town’s voters elected Knagge to continue her service to the town.

“Over the past eight years I have had the honor of serving this community as town clerk for the Town of Callahan,” Knagge said. “During this time, I have learned many things, cultivated many relationships and enjoyed all the accomplishments this town has seen.”

Knagge has accepted a position as a Nassau County Sheriff’s Office dispatcher and she cannot receive a state pension from two entities, which means she must step down.

“Thank you for all that you have invested in me and I wish continued success for the elected body as it serves our great town,” she said.

The vacancy will be advertised and Mayor Matt Davis will appoint a replacement to fill the term until it expires in 2022, according to Knagge.

The formerly elected position was changed in 2020 by voter referendum to a hired post. This means that once the current term expires in 2022, the council can vote to hire whoever is in office at that time or hire a new clerk.

During a council meeting Nov. 16, Knagge told the council her house was listed and she planned to move outside the town’s limits, thereby disqualifying her from the clerk position.

Council members wished her well.

“I wish you all the best,” Councilwoman Janet Shaw said. “You’ve done a great job.”

ksciullo@nassaucountyrecord.com