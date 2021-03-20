All Nassau County teachers receiving raises

The Nassau County School Board participates in one of many meetings held over the past week. The board reached an agreement with the Nassau Teachers’ Association Thursday for teacher pay. The board also met with the Callahan Town Council Monday. Superintendent Dr. Kathy Burns addresses the council as Attorney Brett Steger and school board member Lissa Braddock listen.
Scott J. Bryan
For the Record
After a contentious negotiation process, the Nassau County School Board and the Nassau Teachers’ Association have finally reached an agreement on the 2020-21…
