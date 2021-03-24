Ace Hardware to change ownership

Body

Kathie Sciullo

NCR Reporter

Brandies Ace Hardware will close as another family venture moves into town.

Storeowners Kay Brandies Stokes, Patricia Brandies Fachko, Ann Brandies Hagan and Raymond Fachko plan to eventually retire. This will allow Hagan Ace to open within the town limits of Callahan.

“The Hagans have got this down to a science,” Raymond Fachko said, adding that discussions about Ace Hardware’s future in Callahan began several months ago. “We’ve come to an agreement and it’s going on from there.”

Bill Hagan has not purchased any land in Callahan yet. He told the Record Friday that he is actively looking. The store’s site plan would also require approval from the Callahan Planning and Zoning Board and Callahan Town Council, which is still months away. The store would also need to be built out, putting the new store’s completion into 2022 at the very earliest.

“We’re definitely coming,” he said, adding that the store will be a continuation of what Brandies Ace offers, as well as new features.

Hagan Ace currently includes nine locations throughout Northeast Florida, including Hilliard and Yulee.

The current Brandies Ace Hardware has outgrown its present location, with limited space inside the store to accommodate the growing needs of the customers. Parking limitations would also eventually become an issue at the current site.

Fachko attended an auction a few years ago to bid on the former CSX property that offers customers parking across the street from his store. Town officials also attended the auction, ready to purchase the land for a future town hall or other use. Part of the property will soon be the new Depot Park.

“We kind of came to a quick agreement and I said, ‘Gosh, I’ve just got to have it for a few more years,’” Fachko said.

He said the timing works well and that his employees will be able to transfer over.

“They’re going to need more employees than we have,” he added.

Callahan’s Ace will go back to its roots, with the Hagans beginning the Ace business with a small store and then Hilliard being its first longtime store.

“Callahan is ready for a new store and it will pop,” Fachko said.

The landmark Brandies Ace celebrated its 75th anniversary in 2020. Cliff and Lucille Brandies opened the establishment as Brandies Home and Farm Supply on July 5, 1945.

“We’re looking to do what Brandies has done for many years,” Hagan said. “We want to expand on what Brandies has done for years. We want to continue providing the helpful hardware store to our neighbors.”

Hagan plans to have a larger, modern store with room for parking. The store will include a gift shop with candles, soaps and other items, as well as a covered drive-thru lumber yard for loading. The store will also include Hagan Coastal Outfitters, with clothing, fishing and hunting items available. Firearm and ammunition sales are also planned.

Fachko is uncertain what the family will do with the historic buildings it owns, which include the present Ace location, its marketing office and the Nassau County Record office, along with apartments above the buildings. He is hopeful any future owner would preserve the buildings, as they are among the oldest in Callahan.

“The nostalgia with these buildings is bigger with us than anything else,” Fachko said.

NCR Editor & Publisher Amanda Ream contributed to this story.