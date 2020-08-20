New Sheik site coming

Body

The Sheik owner Louie Salameh plans to build a new free-standing restaurant away from Thompson Mall.

The Callahan Planning and Zoning Board unanimously approved the proposed site plan via telephone Monday evening. The item will next go to the Callahan Town Council for its consideration.

If approved, Salameh plans to serve up to 50 diners in a new metal structure that will be placed near Fifth Avenue on U.S. 1.

The site plan meets all setbacks and ADA parking requirements, according to the discussion.

The goal is to open the sub sandwich and hamburger eatery in the stand-alone building as early as January.

“As far as I can see, everything looks good,” Planning and Zoning Board President David Kirk said.

Salameh expressed his gratitude for the approval, saying that he looks forward to serving the community.

“Thank you. The town has been very supportive of The Sheik,” he added.