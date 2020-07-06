Masons honor brothers as meetings resume

Body

The Callahan Masonic Lodge resumed meeting recently after suspending meetings since March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Masons began by recognizing Jasper Griffin for his 55 years of membership in freemasonry June 16. He was presented his Grand Lodge of Florida 55 Year certificate and pin by Callahan Lodge Worshipful Master Brian Jahay.

Griffin became a freemason in Callahan Masonic Lodge No. 32 when he was initiated an entered apprentice Jan. 12, 1965. He was then passed to the degree of fellowcraft March 30, 1965 and raised to the sublime degree of master mason May 11, 1965.

During his years as a master mason, he has served in many positions and as worshipful master of the Callahan lodge in 1971. He then served as district deputy grand master of the old 10th Masonic District in 1976. He has served as lodge secretary (1972-75 and 1977-80) and many years as lodge marshal. He has always been a very active member as an officer, mentor, instructor, degree team member, historian and ambassador of good will.

Griffin has also been an active member of Callahan Order of the Eastern Star Chapter No. 154 and served as the worthy patron five times (1971, 1972, 1973, 1974 and 1979).

After Griffin was recognized, the Masons made the formal presentation to brothers Tim Beazley, Gary Burchfield, Jeromy Holmes, Donald Hood, Glenn Miller and Quentin Register of their lambskin or white leather apron. The presentation was made by their instructor, Right/Honorable Al Martinez, as recognition for their passing their Master Mason Catechism and Proficiency. Each brother was then presented a Masonic Bible in a presentation by Worshipful Eddie Bides.