Walgreens closes to clean

Walgreens in Callahan closed temporarily May 4 after an employee was evaluated for COVID-19.

The store was closed from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. so that it could be cleaned and disinfected, according to Walgreens Corporate Media Relations Manager Alexandra Brown.

“In accordance with our established protocols, (Centers for Disease Control) guidance and out of an abundance of caution, we temporarily closed the store,” she noted. “When notified of a confirmed or presumed positive COVID-19 case, we take actions meeting or exceeding recommendations from the CDC, (Occupational Safety and Health Administration), public health officials and other credible sources while following federal, state and local health advisories.

“Our clinical and safety teams work closely with our field and store leadership to respond accordingly, which may include identifying and contacting individuals who may be at risk in order to self-quarantine or self-monitor their health, as well as cleaning and disinfecting the location or impacted areas of the store. Cleanings may require temporarily closing a store, at which time customers may visit a nearby store location for their prescription needs.”

Corporate management continues to review policies and procedures during the pandemic, according to Brown.

She did not respond to the Record’s request for the age and gender of the employee or the employee’s current health status.