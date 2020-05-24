Free meals continue

Body

School meals roll out as distributions continue.

At Callahan Elementary School Thursday morning, Food Service Manager Shelly Harrison handed out containers of pizza and fresh broccoli.

Cafeteria staff and teachers handed off plastic bags with oranges, apples, cartons of milk and breakfasts for the next morning.

“We’re seeing probably just under 500 meals every day,” Harrison said.

Breakfast and lunch are distributed five days a week from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., with Saturday and Sunday meals added to Friday’s pick up.

“I’m thankful we’re able to do it,” Harrison said. “There are some children that we don’t know for sure what they’re getting at home and we’re glad to provide for them. We love seeing their smiling faces. It makes it all worthwhile.”

Hilliard Middle-Senior High School Food Service Assistant Tonia Crawford said that more than 1,000 meals were ready to go Friday. Meals are also available for pickup at Bryceville Elementary, Southside Elementary and Yulee Middle schools.

“We are currently operating our summer food service program at all five drive-thru sites during this unanticipated school closure and will therefore continue to operate it for breakfast and lunch at all five sites throughout the summer,” Jones noted via email. “We are looking at a plan to transition to a grab-and-go method where families come inside the cafeteria to receive their meals to-go instead of the drive-thru method at some point.”

Drive-thru will most likely continue in some capacity with the exception of Memorial Day and July 4, according Director of Food and Nutrition Services Lauren Jones.

CES first grade teacher Becky Ray was on hand to distribute boxes of food as a bus of 32 Kidz Island school-aged children were transported to the drive-thru lane.

“It makes my day,” Ray said. “It’s like the highlight of my week for sure. The hardest part is not seeing them every day.”

Retired educator and Nassau County School Board Member Lissa Braddock was on hand to assist at CES.

“It’s a wonderful thing for the kids to see their teachers,” she said.

Mom Courtney Nighbert takes advantage of the free meals a few times a week. Her children enjoy the drive to campus.

“We love it,” she said. “They ask me every day if we’re coming up here.”

Nighbert likes the cost savings.

“Oh yes,” she said. “Big time.”

Hilliard mom Rhonda Miller also appreciates how the program saves her budget. She drives to the HMSHS campus throughout the week.

“It helps a lot,” she said Friday. “I have five kids.”

Friday’s meals consisted of hot dogs, green beans, corn, fruit, juice and milk. Weekend breakfasts and lunches include toaster pastries, cereal bars, peanut butter and jelly sandwiches, yogurt, juice and cartons of milk.

At CES, School Safety Officer Laurie Baughman assists with recording the number of meals distributed.

She also hands out dog treats to pups along for the ride. Since the distribution began in late March, several canines have become accustomed to visiting, including Lily, a 7-year-old Shih Tzu. She readily accepted a chewy treat from Baughman.

HMSHS Food Service Manager Jeannie Hess said the community has shown support, providing goody bags and red T-shirts with the phrase, “We’re all in this together #FlashesStrong.”

“The regulars that come through here have made cakes and the kids have made us signs,” she added. “The kids are amazing.”