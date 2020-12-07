Town fitness gets reboot

Body

Physical fitness activities are available for all ages and abilities in Hilliard, with a new director adding improvements.

New Hilliard Parks and Recreation Director Gabe Whittenburg has several ideas to reboot programs toward a myriad of interests. He took the helm in late October. With existing ties to the town where he grew up, he is already reviewing offerings to better equip the community’s needs.

Dad Paul Whittenburg coached football for many years in Hilliard and Georgia. Brother Zack has also coached the sport, with Gabe serving for decades as a community coach, primarily in football. The parks and recreation department will soon launch a new nine-week season within its youth football program. Practice begins Jan. 9 and runs through Feb. 13.

“Football is my passion,” Whittenburg said. “That’s my background – it’s in coaching.”

He played football for Maryville College in East Tennessee.

Myron Saunders has worked at the fitness center for six years. He serves visitors by helping them with their fitness goals and assisting with the equipment. He is also head varsity basketball coach at Hilliard Middle-Senior High School and serves as assistant football coach.

“The thing I like about it the most is the people that come in here,” Saunders said about his job. “They’re so friendly. I think that’s what it is and it’s so accessible for the people in our town.”

He and Whittenburg have known each other for several years, bonding over coaching.

“Myron’s the type of guy that people gravitate toward,” the director said, adding that Saunders’ coaching and guidance has assisted the development of many local athletes, including his brother and Daniel Thomas, HMSHS football standout, and Jacob Crews, who led the basketball team to the state final earlier this year.

Hilliard resident John Ruis frequents the fitness center a few days a week.

“I’m trying to stay as healthy as I can,” he said, adding that he began his fitness regime a few months ago. “I see some old friends and meet some new ones. That makes it even more worthwhile.”

Bill Bray participates regularly to stay in shape.

“I have an exercise routine that involves the bike, the treadmill and the weights,” he said. “I try to come here five mornings a week.”

The Silver Sneakers program continues to thrive with activities for adults age 65 and older.

Patricia Bobbitt likes to stay active as much as possible and Silver Sneakers suits her physical levels.

“It teaches you how to get up and move around more,” she said. “It teaches you not to sit around all the time.”

Bobbitt’s daughter, Becky Mirando, serves as administrative assistant and leads the Silver Sneakers program.

During the warmer months, aquatic exercise is available via Silver Sneakers Splash Tuesdays and Thursdays, 11 a.m. to noon.

Currently, light aerobic activities, balance, exercise with resistance bands, light weight lifting, yoga and other stretching routines are offered via Silver Sneakers Classic. Participants meet Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 11 a.m. to noon.

“We’re so excited about everything that’s happening here,” Mirando said. “In 2020, we’ve had a lot of changes, but this has been a wonderful place here. People are still coming and participating in activities and that’s good for us.”

Children’s after-school programs may see changes. Sixteen to 20 students from kindergarten through fifth grade usually participate in various activities until 6 p.m.

“Really, it’s a safe and fun option for kids and working parents,” Whittenburg said. “It’s a good program.”

He plans to integrate science, technology, engineering and mathematics into the after-school program, including possibly partnering with area schools to better align learning activities within the department. Whittenburg is already reviewing curriculum from the state’s recreational website to possibly incorporate a weekly learning theme.

To learn more about the programs, call 845-2733.

ksciullo@nassaucountyrecord.com