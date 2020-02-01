CMS cheerleaders ace tournament

Body

The Callahan Middle School Ramblers cheer team has even more to cheer about.

The cheerleaders won first place in the non-tumbling category during the West Nassau High School Classic competition Jan. 11.

It was the first time the cheer team has competed in a tournament. Cheer teams from Duval, Clay and Alachua counties also participated.

Peyton Platt has cheered for the Ramblers for three years. The group practiced for about three months before the event.

“It was exciting,” she said. “It felt like all our hard work paid off.”

The teen was confident that the cheer team would be successful.

“I knew that we had a good team and I knew we could do it as long as we believed we could work together,” Platt said.

The eighth-grader looks forward to cheering for the Warriors when she attends high school next fall.

“I want to make varsity,” Platt said. “I want to be main base.”

Coaches Kathy McDuffie and Kaitlyn Green lead the squad.

“Working with Kaitlyn, the parents, the girls and the boys, it’s just an everyday pleasure,” McDuffie said. “We’re looking forward to next year’s competition and accomplishing more.”

Rambler football players Austin Johnson, Caden McDuffie and Connor Scaff serve as the base along with some of the girls who serve. Johnson enjoys competing as a cheerleader. He also plays in the school band.

“It’s cool to be able to do both things like that,” he said.

Caden McDuffie, who also plays soccer, initially doubted that cheerleading could be as competitive as other organized sports. But he soon learned that he still had to be tough.

“I thought it would be easy until I did it,” he said.

Johnson interjected, “It can be pretty tiring at times doing the routine over and over again, but it’s worth it. We’ve got, like, a little family around here.”

The cheer team also includes Connor Vilett, Khamani Way, Hanna Starling, Shyanne Purvis, Rhylee Tillis-McLain, Abigail Keeton, Brylie Lane, Lacy Johnson, Laura Leigh Conner, Baileigh Love, Hayleigh Young, Payton Davis, Hallie Driggers, Kierson Jaques, Abby Clayton, Madison Green, Amelya Smith, Kayla Manasco, Emma White, Molly Miller, Jaycee Dover, Tatum Faircloth, Jayden Massengill, Michaela Perret and Rylee Shaw.