Rayonier helps fund senior citizens’ meals

Rayonier Advanced Mat-erials recently contributed $15,000 to the Nassau County Council on Aging’s Home-delivered Meals Program, delivering a much-needed boost as Nassau County seniors continue to shelter-in-place amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

NCCOA’s meal delivery program is part of a “boots on the ground” initiative, providing balanced, nutritious meals to seniors who cannot leave their homes due to the risk of contracting COVID-19.

“Rayonier Advanced Materials’ generous contribution could not be more timely and we are extremely grateful for their support during this challenging time,” said Janice Ancrum, NCCOA president and CEO. “Our mission is taking care of seniors. When a pandemic has confined seniors to their homes, it means we must take our services to them. Rayonier Advanced Materials’ contribution will go a long way in providing food security to those who simply cannot leave their homes at this time.”

NCCOA is delivering meals already on hand and has 4,000 frozen meals on order supplemented with shelf-stable food. This type of food can be safely stored at room temperature in a sealed container for up to six months. NCCOA has also created a partnership program with local restaurants to provide an additional 2,300 meals per week.

“Weathering this crisis means pulling together,” said Paul Boynton, president and CEO of Rayonier Advanced Materials. “It’s our responsibility to help our neighbors in need. Nassau County Council on Aging is keeping seniors safe, healthy and fed and we’re proud to support them.”

Since COVID-19 precautions began, NCCOA’s meal delivery program expanded from serving 117 persons to 650 each week. Meal cost rose significantly and the contribution helps offset that cost.

“We set out to identify local organizations that are filling critical needs during this crisis,” said Jay Posze, president of the RYAM Foundation. “Nassau County Council on Aging stood out as an organization with an urgent mission. We know this contribution will make a difference for our neighbors in need and we hope it will encourage others to give as well.”

Any Nassau County senior age 60 or older may request a week of free meals by calling 904-261-0701.

To lend financial support for Nassau County’s senior citizens, contact Wallace Bennett at 904-775-5481 or wbennett@nassaucountycoa.org or visit https://www.nassaucountycouncilonaging.org/donate/funding-help-needed.