Deebo creates buzz with Georgia Tech decision

“Deebo” plans to buzz around the court at Georgia Tech in 2021.

Dallan Coleman, known to most by his nickname “Deebo,” verbally announced his commitment to Atlanta-based Georgia Institute of Technology. The West Nassau senior met with classmates, coaches and family in the Warriors’ gym Oct. 28 to announce his decision. Several family members watched remotely as he thanked those who have helped him achieve his dreams, then stood and unzipped his jacket, revealing his Georgia Tech shirt.

“It takes a lot of pressure off my shoulders,” Coleman said afterward. He had narrowed his choices to the Yellowjackets, Ole Miss and Texas Tech, but in the end chose the coaching staff he has become the most comfortable with through the recruitment process.

“They were one of the first schools to offer me,” Coleman said. “I’ve just had a relationship with them since like my seventh or eighth grade year.”

The talented No. 3 – his chosen jersey because he started basketball at age 3 – serves as combination shooting and point guard for the Warriors. He dominated West Nassau’s scoring in 2019-20 with 25.8 points per game, scoring 670 points, including 97 three-pointers. The 6-foot-6 athlete has earned numerous accolades, including three appearances so far on the All-Nassau County Team, including MVP honors.

Coleman played basketball year-round, traveling nationwide as he was invited to camps and played for numerous scouts. He had offers from Georgia Tech, Georgetown, Iowa State, Florida, Tennessee, Campbell and the University of North Florida by his sophomore year, with Clemson, Alabama and several more schools putting their hats in the ring. Ultimately, though, Georgia Tech won.

“He’s picked the school that he thinks is going to give him the best opportunity to come in and do what he needs to do,” said his father, Ran Coleman, who is also the Warriors’ coach.

Mom Asha Coleman is thrilled.

“It’s a 30-minute flight,” she laughed, adding that the school is a perfect fit. “They’ve been there from the beginning. They’ve come to plenty of games. They’ve followed Deebo for many, many years.”

The Atlanta location provides Coleman added support, with his sister and several family members living in the vicinity.

With the Coronavirus, he could not tour many of the campuses, but has visited Georgia Tech previously.

“Their facilities are real nice, pretty up-to-date stuff,” he said. “They’ve got a lot of technology stuff that other schools don’t have.”

They also offer him the chance to play basketball his way.

“Their pitch to me has always been that I will come in as a freshman and have the ball in my hands from day one, being able to play through mistakes and not look over my shoulder. Just play the way they know I can play, that I know I can play.”

Coleman was ranked 34th in the nation in the ESPN 100 recruiting rankings for the Class of 2021.

“He’s a great kid, really humble,” Ran Coleman said. “You wouldn’t think a kid that garners this much attention, you wouldn’t know that he’s that kid, because he hides it. He absorbs it really well. He’s the kid who, if paper’s on the floor, five or 10 kids will walk past it and he’ll be the one that will pick it up and throw it in the trash.”

As a coach, he now understands how nerve-wracking the recruitment process is for parents.

“I’ve had the opportunity to be in this situation with other players that weren’t, you know, my own kid, but now being here and having the opportunity, dealing with it as a parent is definitely exciting, but a little stressing as well, but I totally get it from all the parents who have gone through the process before.”

He’s proud of his son’s accomplishment.

“It’s exciting; definitely exciting for him. It’s something he wanted to get out of the way before the high school season began. He said he feels like he’s got a lot off his chest now and he can just go into the season and not worry about who’s going to be at the end, especially if we end up not having a season.”

The younger Coleman is thankful for his parents’ guidance and investment of time and finances in helping him reach his dream.

“I know that they didn’t have to do that and they believed in something that I believed in. I’m just thankful for that.”

He plans to major in management, either with a sports or business focus.

“It’s something I can fall back on if I don’t get the chance to play professionally,” Coleman said.

For now, he’s ready to hit the court and enjoy his final season of high school hoops, aiming for some team accolades.

“Winning state champion, district championship, regional championship; just winning games,” he said.

