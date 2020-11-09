YMCA, rehab open at Wildlight

Body

UF Health Jacksonville and the YMCA of Florida’s First Coast cut the ribbon Oct. 2 on a new joint project in the heart of Wildlight in Nassau County, a combination rehabilitation facility and fitness center that will bring the latest innovations in healthy living to a rapidly growing part of Northeast Florida.

UF Health Rehabilitation – Wildlight has 36,000 square feet of space and offers adult and pediatric rehabilitation services, including physical and occupational therapy and speech language pathology, and a healthy living center. The new facility includes 5,000 square feet of rehabilitation space to provide specialized one-on-one care, along with a 25,000-square-foot YMCA. Future expansion of the building is expected to add more than 15,000 square feet for specialty rehab services.

“This is a great day for Wildlight and Nassau County because the people who live here can now get the best possible rehabilitation services along with an amazing state-of-the-art fitness facility, all right here in their community,” said Jeanne Bradshaw, director of rehabilitative services for UF Health Jacksonville.

This is the second facility UF Health has recently opened in Wildlight. Last December, UF Health Wildlight opened at 76011 William Burgess Blvd. The medical complex includes family medicine, pediatrics, women’s services, dentistry, an urgent care center and more.

“Residents of Wildlight and the communities around it now have access to the most advanced health care and rehabilitative services possible, all alongside a fantastic YMCA that offers the most complete and innovative fitness resources possible,” said Dr. Leon L. Haley Jr., CEO of UF Health Jacksonville and dean of the University of Florida College of Medicine – Jacksonville. “When we kicked off this Wildlight collaboration several years ago, this was our vision, and it’s rewarding for all of us to see it come to fruition.”

The new YMCA includes a fitness center, group exercise studios, an indoor running track, a dedicated area for children to explore, play and learn while their parents are working out, and more, including youth sports leagues and education programs.

“The First Coast YMCA is excited to offer a new location to the growing Nassau County community and surrounding areas including St. Marys,” said Eric K. Mann, president and CEO of YMCA of Florida’s First Coast. “More than a gym, the new Wildlight YMCA will serve as a total wellness destination for the community by combining the YMCA’s tools and resources focused on healthy living with the medical expertise of UF Health. We know this location will provide critical programming to connect families and neighbors together safely for generations to come.”