Warrior chief resigns to lead Eagle convocation

The Warrior chief now soars with the Eagles in Bronson.

Former Principal Curtis Gaus ended his 19-year career with the Nassau County School District and began his new role as principal of Bronson Middle High School July 1. Asst. Principal Dan Snyder now leads as principal of West Nassau High School.

Gaus already misses Callahan and WNHS.

“The kids are great,” he said. “The community is so supportive. And actually, the support from the town itself, (former) Mayor (Marty) Fontes coming in, he really changed the relationship between the school and the town. It’s been really good.”

Fontes said he felt it essential for the town to work with the school, churches and businesses to create offerings for local residents. He serves as a substitute teacher at West Nassau.

“I already knew Mr. Gaus in both an official level with the town and as a substitute teacher with him,” he said. “He went out of his way to be involved in the community. He went out of his way to do everything he could for the kids, the school and the town.”

The local church community became very active at WNHS in recent years.

“We’ve had our fair share of tragedies over the last couple years and school counselors are great, but sometimes kids just need an outside person to talk to,” Gaus said. “And a lot of the times their discussions aren’t faith-based. They’re just an ear and they provide a non-biased opportunity for the kids to express their feelings. The pastors have been really good about relaying that information to the professionals so that they can then reach back to the kids.”

That extra connection is key to understanding teens’ feelings and what they may be experiencing.

“Kids don’t talk to their parents like we think they do. And they never did. I didn’t either,” Gaus said. “I didn’t talk to my dad about things that bothered me, but I do think having somebody who is connected but not entrenched, or not an official person, is a great outlet for kids.”

The community’s pride in seeing the students succeed made Gaus proud to be a Warrior.

“Whether it’s band or robotics or football or ROTC or tennis, I mean, the community just loves to see the students excel at whatever they enjoy doing. And that’s my thing, too. I want kids to come to my school to find something that interests them.”

His goal during his eight-year tenure at WNHS was to expand course offerings to meet individuals’ interests.

“Every kid should have something that they can connect to,” Gaus said. “Keeping kids at school’s about getting them connected to the school. We’ve added additional CTU programs. We’ve added additional extracurricular activities, those kinds of things. Just things that are different to capture different groups of students.”

The biotechnology program that began a few years ago will transition into agricultural science in the fall.

“It will be biotechnology, but will be on the ag side,” Gaus said. “I’m really excited to see that program get off the ground.”

He continued, “Even though our family farms have dwindled somewhat in Nassau County, more people are still looking for opportunities to grow their own food and that alternative farming opportunity, which is what the aquaponics lab is for. So even if kids don’t leave and go into traditional farming, the fact that they’re going to have knowledge of how to set up their own raised garden beds or that kind of thing so that they can grow their own food and have some sustainability, that was my vision in bringing back the ag program.”

Agricultural careers can encompass a number of professions, including marketing, transportation, management and more.

Gaus has positive memories of the energy felt at sporting events and watching teachers excel and successfully expand from their comfort zones.

“The successfulness of the school is because of the teachers,” he said. “The dedication and caring attitude that the teachers have for the students at this school is why this school is successful. … My philosophy is to hire good people and get out of their way.”

He added that every member of the staff cares about the students’ success.

“The teachers and staff are the ones that make this school tick,” Gaus said. “It’s a special place. There’s not a staff member on this campus that doesn’t want to see the students succeed at whatever they want, that makes them interested in coming to school. We hear it from administrative perspectives, we hear it from ourselves and we know it, but when you have vendors come in and visiting coaches and visiting administrators come in and compliment you, people that don’t know your school, compliment us on the fan base and the student body, that’s special.”

Gaus was assistant principal at Fernandina Beach High School for four years then director of career and adult education for the school district for seven before becoming WNHS’ principal, which he served as for the past eight years. His education career began with four years of work in Duval County.

“I feel at peace with where the school is,” Gaus said. “The school that I’m going to, it’s looking for somebody to move them in the same direction. (It’s) an opportunity to share my knowledge and experience with another group of students and another group of staff members.”

Bronson Middle High School has just over 500 students in sixth through 12th grade.