Villains deliver donation

The Bearded Villains Volunteer Group delivers a little over 100 beanie babies, sanitized and prepackaged, to the Nassau County Sheriff’s Office for deputies to distribute to children in the community. These were donated by Katherine Hargesheimer and her family.
