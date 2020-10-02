Upcoming Food Giveaways

Body

Organizations throughout Nassau County offer food assistance to residents who, now more than ever with the Coronavirus public health emergency, struggle with food insecurity.

HILLIARD

Buford Grove Baptist Church, 553274 U.S. 1, 845-3656, Thursdays, 6 to 8:45 a.m. (except any fifth Thursday that occurs). Limited to once per month.

Barnabas Center at First Baptist Church Hilliard, 15850 C.R. 108, 904-261-7000, Oct. 19, 1-3 p.m. Attendees receive approximately a three-day supply of food per household, such as produce, dairy, meat and non-perishable food items.

Barnabas Center at River Road Baptist Church, 21067 C.R. 121, Oct. 22, 4-6 p.m.

Barnabas Center at Mt. Olive Baptist Church, 49167 Mt. Olive Rd., Kings Ferry, Oct. 29, 9-11 a.m.

CALLAHAN

Barnabas Center at Greater Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church, 45031 Historical Lane, Oct. 17, 9-11 a.m. Attendees at this drive-thru style food assistance event receive approximately a three-day supply of food per household, which may include produce, dairy, meat and non-perishable items.

Our Lady of Consolation Catholic Church, located at 541668 U.S. 1, Callahan, has an open food pantry for anyone in need and also collects donations to distribute. They have canned goods, cereals, boxed dinners, rice and beans, a few toiletries and various others staples to get you through these trying times. The pantry is open for food assistance and to receive donations Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., but visitors are asked to call the church at 879-3662 first to ensure staff is available. Limit one bag of groceries per household member. Masks must be worn.

Callahan First Baptist Church, 45090 Green Ave., 879-2172, drive-thru food giveaway the first Thursday of each month from 10 a.m. to noon and third Thursday of each month from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.

First Baptist Church of Gray Gables, 54031 Church Rd., 879-2986, food pantry open to Nassau County residents Mondays, 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

First United Methodist Church of Callahan, 449648 U.S. 301, 879-3877, Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Appointments are appreciated to ensure staff is onsite to assist you.

BRYCEVILLE

Barnabas Center at Bryceville Baptist Church, 7732 U.S. 301, Oct. 28, 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. Attendees at this drive-thru style food assistance event will receive approximately a three-day supply of food per household, such as produce, dairy, meat and non-perishable items.

YULEE

Barnabas Center at Third Mt. Zion Baptist Missionary Church, 96382 Mt. Zion Loop, Oct. 13, 4-6 p.m. Attendees receive approximately a three-day supply of food per household, such as produce, dairy, meat and non-perishable items.

Good News Partnership at New Life Baptist Church, 464069 S.R. 200/A1A, third Saturday of each month, begins at 10 a.m. The event uses a drive-thru format and continues until all food is gone. Those without transportation should contact goodnewspartnership@gmail.com or call 904-491-0363.

Journey Church Food Ministry, 95707 Amelia Concourse, 904-261-8310, food pantry open Tuesdays, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 5-7 p.m.

Yulee United Methodist Church, 86003 Christian Way, 904-225-5381, assistance available Wednesdays, 10 a.m. to noon.

Yulee Baptist Church, 85971 Harts Rd., 904-225-5128, food pantry open Mondays, 1-4 p.m.

FERNANDINA BEACH

Barnabas Center at the Martin Luther King Center, 1200 Elm St., Oct. 10, 10 a.m. to noon. Attendees receive approximately a three-day supply of food per household, such as produce, dairy, meat and non-perishable items.

Barnabas Center at Springhill Baptist Church, 941017 Old Nassauville Rd., Oct. 14, 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. Attendees receive approximately a three-day supply of food per household, such as produce, dairy, meat and non-perishable items.

Salvation Army Hope House, 410 S. Ninth St., 904-321-0435, Monday and Friday, 1:30 to 3:30 p.m.

Barnabas Center, 1303 Jasmine St., Suite 101, 904-261-7000. The food pantry is open to low- and moderate-income Nassau County residents Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to noon.

Fernandina Beach Church of Christ, 1005 S. 14th St., 904-277-2517. Day drop-in and food pantry.

The food pantry operates from 10 a.m. to noon on the fourth Saturday of each month. The Coalition for the Homeless provides a bagged breakfast and lunch at the Day Drop-In Center 9- 11 a.m. Monday through Friday every week as well as the first, second and third Saturday of each month.

No identification is needed and bags will be provided. You do not need to reside in Fernandina Beach to receive help.

First Baptist Church of Fernandina Beach, 1600 S. Eighth St., 904-420-9555, hot meals to go are available on the second Saturday of each month, 4 to 5:30 p.m.