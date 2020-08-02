Signs available

Sheriff Bill Leeper and granddaughters Memphis and Harper pose next to a Nassau County Sheriff’s Office sign. About 100 signs are available to thank those working during the pandemic. To obtain a sign signaling the NCSO stands with you, email aaspicer@nassauso.com.
Body
Sheriff Bill Leeper and granddaughters Memphis and Harper pose next to a Nassau County Sheriff’s
Office sign. About 100 signs are available to thank those working during the pandemic. To obtain a sign signaling the NCSO stands with you, email aaspicer@nassauso.com.