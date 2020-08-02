Scouts camp

Body

Members of the Boy Scout Troop and the all-girl Troop 152 attend summer camp in June at Camp Shands near Melrose. They stayed in the tree houses. While practicing social distancing, scouts were able to attend classes and enjoy the outdoors. Scouts completed 38 badges and earned two awards and four scouts achieved ranks. Scout Master William Anno and Amanda Sridasome attended with the scouts. They included Miley Meredith, Avery Meredith, Xavier Gallagher, Christina Scheider and Caitlyn Scheider, who had so much fun that she attended two summer camp weeks.