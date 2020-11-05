RR Day Festival full steam ahead

Body

Peggy Wilson looks forward to selling her handcrafted items at the Railroad Day Festival and Classic Car Show Saturday.

She had planned to have a vendor’s spot at the Northeast Florida Fair in October before the fair was canceled due to COVID-19.

She’s pleased that people will be out and about on the grounds of the Callahan Depot.

“This would have been my first year at the fair,” Wilson said, adding that she worked hard to ready inventory for that annual event. “This is my first year at Railroad Day and I’m excited about that.”

She creates wooden décor and customized door hangers, terra cotta candy dishes, hand-painted wine glasses and candleholders.

At least 39 other vendors are on track to boost activities that include live entertainment, food, arts and crafts, children’s activities and antique machines.

The car show will be held at Cochrane’s Collision Center from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., with winners announced at the car show’s conclusion.

West Nassau Historical Society members host the annual train-themed event, now in its 15th year.

When COVID-19 began affecting Nassau in March, the non-profit pushed back its fundraiser from April to November to coincide with what would have been the Hobos, Hot Rods and Heroes Festival.

Although the emphasis will be on trains and machine engines, the festival will still have a children’s scavenger hunt and veterans appreciation ceremony.

Wilson is also a regular at the Callahan Community Market held monthly in the parking lot of the Callahan Depot. Friend and fellow vendor Alice Jones has fun working with Wilson. The two women generally work in close proximity.

Jones sells earrings, necklaces, bracelets and rings made of seed beads from colored glass. Her proceeds from jewelry sales assist with groceries and little extras she may need.

“I lost about 18 or 19 shows pre-booked because of COVID-19,” she said. “I just want to get back out. I’m tired of staying at home. I still plan to wear a mask. At my age, I don’t need to be sick.”

Vendor booths will be socially distanced and hand sanitizing stations will be available throughout the site. Before entering the West Nassau Museum of History, temperature checks will be performed, visitors will be limited and face masks will be encouraged, according to event co-chair Emily Baumgartner.

The annex will be closed to the public.

Wilbur Mathis has cooked up fried seafood, chicken, hot dogs, corn dogs, Italian sausages and funnel cake sticks for more than a decade. He’s a staple at local events in Hilliard and Callahan and expressed his readiness to get back to business.

“I made money at the fair,” he said. “I made good money at the fair. And I missed the money.”

Mathis also misses seeing his neighbors and friends. Wife Vivian serves up his food creations along with relatives Mariah Whigham and Freddy Alderman.

“I’m looking forward to it,” Mathis said. “I like to meet people. I’ve made a lot of friends.”

Like most people around Nassau, he welcomes the return of activities.

“I’m praying for things so that we can get our country back together,” Mathis said. “It

will be a good thing. I’m looking forward to having a good time.”

Event co-chair John Hendricks and society members have spent weeks preparing for the community.

“Be safe,” he said. “Bring your hand sanitizer and a lawn chair and come on out.”

Any kind of assistance is also welcome.

“We need a lot of extra volunteers to come out and help,” Baumgartner said.

The festival’s live entertainment is another longstanding tradition, with dance and music including country, rock, and bluegrass.

“We’ll have entertainment all day, starting at 9 a.m.,” said entertainment coordinator Jerry Peterson. “We have something for everybody.”

New this year, members of the Nassau Community Jazz Band will take the stage at 3:20 p.m. Royal Amelia Dance Academy performs and the Radetts Company and Fusion will also dance.

Returning festival favorites include Line Dance Fever, singing duo Liz and Randall Smith, emcee Buck Lucontro and Benny Alford and Friends. Joe Vendetti will perform on the midway near the vendor booths.

Joel Pace’s music students and the Town of Callahan present a Kids’ Zone on the depot’s front deck that includes children’s games and a hands-on instrument zoo.

“Thank you to everyone who has donated his or her time to make the kids area possible,” Pace said. “We will have games by Boy Scout Troop 351 and fire trucks from the Callahan Volunteer Fire Department. Make your own bird feeder with Florida Rainmakers and enjoy story time with Michelle Forde, student-performing, Costumers with a Cause and many other things for the children.”

The festival is held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

ksciullo@nassaucountyrecord.com