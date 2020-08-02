Roadside pet sales banned

Body

The Nassau County commission unanimously approved an ordinance banning the retail sale of dogs and cats on public roads and in common areas or flea markets. No one spoke publicly on the item when it was presented July 16.

According to the ordinance, “any retail sale of any dog or cat from a commercial establishment” is also prohibited.

The purpose of the ordinance is to “prevent the location of puppy mills and kitten factories in Nassau County because they exploit and endanger the welfare of animals solely for commercial gain,” the ordinance notes.

Animal shelters, local breeders who have met county zoning requirements and animal rescue organizations are exempt, according to the ordinance.

The ordinance does not prevent commercial establishments from showcasing adoptable animals available for adoption from animal welfare organizations or animal shelters, according to the measure.

Nassau County Animal Services Director Tim Maguire was pleased with the vote.

“I’m proud of the unanimous vote our commissioners had regarding the ban on retail pet sales,” he wrote via email Friday.

Also, the county commission voted unanimously to continue a public hearing to amend Ordinance 2017-12.

The ordinance governs noise disturbances caused by barking dogs. Maguire requested a 60-day continuance to Sept. 28 so that he could rework a section of the ordinance.

“I asked for more time to work on it,” he noted via email. “The 6-54(K) (section), which pertains to animal noise. I’m trying to find a way to make it easier for the citizens to have it enforced.”