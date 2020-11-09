Paving begins on Crawford

Body

Paving will soon begin on Crawford Road in western Nassau. The project should be finished by June or July.

Nassau County officials celebrated the beginning of construction during a groundbreaking ceremony in Hilliard Monday morning.

Issues with design, acquisition of rights-of-way and funding have delayed the project since 2014. Starting as early as December, the paving project will take about eight months to complete. The road will be closed to traffic.

“This project will connect (County Road) 121 with U.S. 301 and A1A,” said Commissioner Pat Edwards. “It will provide a more direct route to Callahan and provide improved access to I-95 and I-10 to both residents and commerce in future years.”

The county will partner with the Florida Department of Transportation’s Small County Outreach Program, which funds roughly $5.7 million of the $7.9 million project.

Six-and-a-half miles will be paved. The goal is to prepare the road for possible traffic from the Crawford Diamond Industrial Park near U.S. 301.

Commissioner Justin Taylor spoke on behalf of Commissioner Thomas Ford, who was attending his son’s birth. Commissioner Daniel Leeper was also absent.

“This is one of the projects that I know (Ford) really wanted to be here to support. …” Taylor said. “As you’ve heard, this is a great opportunity. It’s a great example of the county and the state really partnering together where we can pull down over 70 percent of funding for this road.”

