Patriotic signs raise funds for AMVETS

Body

Patriotic signs are already popping up in western Nassau County.

AMVETS of Nassau County Post 2007 Commander Randy Zakrzewski launched the fundraising initiative last week.

For a $10 donation, residents can purchase a PVC “God bless America” yard sign that features a soldier in salute against a red, white and blue background.

“Our primary fundraiser, the Northeast Florida Fair, was canceled,” Zakrzewski said. “That was our major fundraiser and now we don’t have that income, so we’re trying to find other means to raise money to help our local veterans around Nassau County.”

Area businesses and groups, including Brandies Ace Hardware, Callahan Barbecue, American Legion Post 401 in Hilliard and the Record, currently have signs available for purchase. A wire stand accompanies each sign.

The post commander welcomes any and all contributions to assist the cause.

“We help veterans from wheelchair ramps to food to other bills,” Zakrzewski said. “The need is great and our funds are low.”

Approximately 200 signs were produced in partnership with Florida Sun Printing. More can be created as those sell.

“We didn’t want it to be anything political – just we’re proud of our country – God bless this country,” he said. “That’s all we’re here for. We fought for it and we’d like to represent that we love our country.”

Zakrzewski said that plans include adding signs throughout Nassau.

“If there’s an organization or a company or a restaurant that would love to put some in their front door that they would like to sell, I would greatly appreciate it from the bottom of my heart, so that I can reach out to more people,” he said.

A show of patriotism could be what the county needs, according to the U.S. Navy veteran.

“Let’s get back to the roots of our country and start from there,” Zakrzewski said. “Grass roots – it’s God and country,” he said. “I would love to see Nassau County represent the military in this country.”

To request a sign, call 874-4609 or email rjz91174@yahoo.com.