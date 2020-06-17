Library offers curbside pickup

Body

The Nassau County Public Library branches remain closed, but curbside pickup at all branches began Monday.

Those services are available by appointment only at the Callahan, Hilliard and Fernandina branches Monday through Friday from 10 to 11:30 a.m. and again from 4 to 5:30 p.m.

Curbside pickup will be available at the Bryceville and Yulee branches Monday through Thursday from 10 to 11:30 a.m. and 4 to 5:30 p.m.

Branches closed in mid-March amid COVID-19 concerns. A reopening date hasn’t been announced.

When they do reopen, all branches will reopen at once, but services will be gradual, according to Dawn Bostwick, library director.

“This will give us a chance to sanitize and quarantine materials before they go out again,” she wrote via email.

Traditional in-person participation programs will return in October.

“However, programming has not stopped,” Bostwick wrote. “If anything, our offerings have more than doubled. We are offering three (online) story times per week. This includes bedtime story time.”

The summer reading program continues along with virtual field trips with zoologists from the Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens, Busch Gardens and Sea World.

“Our partnership with PBS Books is giving us two virtual events each month – one for kids, one for adults,” Bostwick noted. “And PBS of South Florida is offering us virtual events as well. For adults, we are connecting with authors for virtual events, and we are planning virtual ‘One Book, One Community’ events as well.”

The quarantine led readers to increase usage of the library system’s existing virtual book collection from 5 percent to 60 percent.

“In fact, requests for eBook and audio titles increased by 70 percent,” Bostwick wrote. “I placed an order each week, for the last four weeks, for additional copies of existing titles, and for new titles to satisfy the demand. The number of requests has now been filled.”

The library system has also shared books with 15 counties across the state, bringing the total collection to approximately 200,000 items, according to Bostwick.

“We were also able to release a new virtual collection called Hoopla,” the library director wrote. “This collection is complimentary to cloudLibrary. It has ebooks and audio books too, but also has comic books, graphic novels, music, TV shows and movies. These can be streamed to your mobile device or your television. There are over 750,000 items in this collection. Residents love it. We are hitting our maximum amount each month.”

The library’s website has seen a 112 percent increase or 22,800 hits in the past four weeks. New features were moved to the front page to make them easier to locate. As parents turned to distance learning in late March, homework sites and non-fiction resources were added.

Bostwick said the pandemic has provided insight on how to prepare for disasters.

“I learned, like all counties in Florida, we were not prepared for a pandemic,” she wrote. “But we learned quickly. I have looked at all of our current library services and we are learning new ways to provide public library service in a better way. And some of this retooling will stay. For instance, the virtual programming opportunities have been amazing. We are able to get a larger variety of events, and we can reach larger audiences than before. Our partnership with PBS Books allows us to connect with people through Facebook. Our partnership with PBS of South Florida uses a platform called Ovee. Our residents are not only getting great quality programs, but we are connecting with people around the world, literally.”

When branches do reopen for visitors, other modifications will be in place.

“Our self-checkout machine will be touchless when we reopen,” Bostwick wrote. “And we are working on touchless checkout at all of our circulation stations. We came up with an online library card, and have now issued approximately 50 cards in this manner. We started a virtual newsletter that reaches more than half of our library patrons. We are increasing bandwidth to allow for greater internet access. We are offering courtesy Wi-Fi for residents. Pull up to our libraries and enter the password and you can be connected.”

She continued, “We offered minimal payment online services, but now it will be full service. Residents can still pay fines online, but now we will have credit card readers and passport fees can be paid by credit card. We are working on installing sneeze shields at all of our locations. And we have even figured out a way to check out materials outside of the building with curbside pickup.”

The pandemic was challenging, but Bostwick is upbeat about the future.

“The positive side, and I always try to stay to the positive, is we have learned so much,” she wrote. “From new software and new ways to communicate (even with our own staff) to thinking of ways to make our existing software and equipment work the way we need it to, creating new learning opportunities, providing new resources and in different formats. Even in a pandemic, the public library can still provide so much to people.”