KNB wins award

Keep Nassau Beautiful is a state award recipient, receiving the award for Outstanding Great American Cleanup, Drive It Home “Trash-Off” during Keep Florida Beautiful’s annual awards ceremony. The awards honor KFB’s affiliates and community partners for environmental efforts. KFB staff members presented awards in 10 categories. The winners were instrumental in organizing cleanup events, increasing recycling efforts and hosting beautification projects. Keep Nassau Beautiful’s team includes, from left to right, Project Chair Kelley McCarter, Program Manager Jules Ruppel, board member Ashley Powell, Executive Director Lynda Bell and board member Janet Vining.