Hilliard grads earn half million in college aid

Hilliard graduates enter higher education with substantial savings, as the class garnered nearly $500,000 in scholarships.

Jonathan Donley earned a four-year scholarship to Stetson University valued at $127,364.

Jacob Crews will attend the University of North Florida on an athletic scholarship for basketball, a value of $120,000. Averie Gordon earned a Presidential Scholarship from UNF, valued at $8,000 per semester.

Mackenzie Craft will attend the University of Florida with a Presidential Scholarship valued at $20,000.

Brooke Geiger, a softball pitcher, will attend Florida Southwestern State College with a two-year $42,740 scholarship.

Jessica Bell, Averie Gordon, Destin Reliford and Major Sharpe earned Take Stock in Children scholarships valued at $17,000 each. The Jose Marti Scholarship, which is $8,000 total dispersed over a four-year period, was awarded to Megan Barrera, Cailyn McDaniel and Abigail Sawicki.

Kennedy Geiger earned the $4,000 FSCJ Opportunity Scholarship.

Alexus Coleman received a $1,000 Callahan Masonic Lodge Scholarship and $500 from FNB South Bank of Folkston. Also receiving $500 each from FNB South Bank were Brooke Geiger and Katelin Franklin. Franklin and Sydney Starling received $1,000 each from the Daughters of the American Revolution. Starling also received $200 from Great Decisions, as did Jake Sutton.

Franklin and class salutatorian Cole Tilley each received the $1,000 Vietnam Veterans Scholarship. Tilley also earned the $2,000 Fernandina Beach Rotary Club Scholarship and $2,000 OREMC scholarship. He and valedictorian Eli Gentry earned $500 each from the Nassau County Gator Club.

Chloe Arnold received the DAR Good Citizen award of $200 and the Kathy Merrey Memorial Journalism Scholarship of $250.

Arnold, Tilley, William Tre Rush III and Starling were recognized as Hilliard Middle-Senior High School’s outstanding seniors. Rush also received the Principal’s Leadership Award.

Amy Miller received the Semper Fidelis Award for musical excellence. Several students received Bright Futures scholarships, total amount unavailable, and were recognized in Florida’s Talented 20.

The Class of 2020 earned a total of $75,296 in Pell Grants.