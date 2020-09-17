Help prevent future suicides

Body

More than 44,000 Americans die by suicide every year, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“Suicide is a devastating blow to friends and family members, who often were unaware of the signs and symptoms that their loved one was thinking about suicide,” said Starting Point CEO Dr. Laureen Pagel. “We feel it is very important to raise the awareness of this issue in our community, and provide helpful information and services to those at risk or who are survivors of suicide.”

September is Suicide Awareness and Prevention Month, and Starting Point Behavioral Healthcare is focusing on this important and emotional subject all month long, including Thursday, which is designated World Suicide Prevention Day. From social media posts to virtual programs on the topic, Starting Point aims to share information with the community and provide tips on suicide prevention to #StopSuicide.

On Tuesday at noon, Starting Point will present a virtual program on Zoom titled, “Suicide is Preventable: Be the One to Help.” The free session is part of its ongoing series called Being Well, Starting Now, a discussion group open to anyone. Registration for the program is at www.SPBH.org.

On Facebook, Instagram and Twitter, Starting Point has a month-long campaign in September to talk about the subject that is often only whispered about. Additional resources are available on the website at www.SPBH.org.

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is 800-273-8255 (800-273-TALK). If you or a loved one are experiencing a mental health crisis, contact Starting Point 24/7 at 904-206-1756 (adults) or 904-580-0529 (child/adolescent).

Starting Point Behavioral Healthcare provides mental health and substance abuse treatment services to children, teens and adults in Northeast Florida and Southeast Georgia. The non-profit agency serves more than 3,900 individuals each year and has served the region for more than 25 years. Starting Point is accredited by the Commission on Accreditation of Rehabilitation Facilities.