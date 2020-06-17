Free meals for kids

Body

School employees display a gift received for their continued efforts to feed children during the COVID-19 pandemic. Free breakfasts and lunches will also be available throughout the summer. Social distancing restrictions for COVID-19 have meals served via drive-thru or walk-up distribution, free to children under the age of 18. Meals are available at Bryceville, Callahan and Southside elementary schools and Hilliard Middle-Senior High School Monday through Friday, except July 3, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. daily.