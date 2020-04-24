ElderSource opens senior help line

Body

Seniors, disabled adults and their caregivers can get free, live help from trained customer service specialists and information about local programs and services through ElderSource’s HelpLine. The help line is available Mondays through Fridays 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Call 888-242-4464.

ElderSource specialists are trained to listen to callers’ concerns and to help them access local agencies, services and programs, according to Linda Levin, CEO of ElderSource, a local nonprofit organization designated by the state as the Area Agency on Aging and Aging and Disability Resource Center for Northeast Florida. The agency provides information and referral resources for caregivers and seniors in Northeast Florida’s seven-county area.

“ElderSource’s HelpLine is designed to help callers find the help they need to live as safely and as independently as possible,” Levin noted in a press release. “During the ongoing COVID-19 crisis, the HelpLine is proving to be a crucial source of reliable information and help to seniors and caregivers in our service area.”

ElderSource HelpLine counselors work with callers to explain what resources are available and to help them enroll in the programs for which they are eligible. The service is part of the federal Aging and Disability Resource Centers program, that addresses the frustrations many older adults, people with disabilities, and family members experience when trying to learn about and access service programs and support. An additional program that ElderSource offers helps area seniors understand their Medicare benefits that cover expenses due to COVID-19 testing and illness.