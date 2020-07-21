Driver sought after hit-and-run

Body

Motocross and supercross racer Mike Alessi feels lucky to be alive after he was hit on U.S. 1 South while riding his bicycle in Callahan July 10.

The athlete was cycling in preparation for Sunday’s Pasha 125 Open in Glen Helen near San Bernandino, Calif. He was forced to withdraw from the race after the hit-and-run crash.

The Florida Highway Patrol is looking for the driver of a newer model red Chevy pickup that hit Alessi as the Hilliard resident traveled in a bike lane near Ship Inn just before 8:30 a.m. The truck may have a black roof.

Speaking on behalf of her husband, Danielle Alessi told the Record Monday, “Thankfully there was someone who saw what happened.”

A female eyewitness said that she saw the bicycle fly up in her rearview mirror.

“Another person stopped and applied pressure to the wound on his head,” Alessi said, adding that Mike was transported to UF Health Jacksonville.

A CT scan did not detect a brain bleed; however, Mike received several staples to close the head wound. He also suffered injury to his right elbow, bruising and road rash on his back and at least two hematomas.

“He’s really sore,” Alessi said. “He’s having a hard time moving up and down.”

His wife said that he recalled seeing the big tires on the pickup truck before the truck struck his bicycle and kept going. The truck may have some damage, including a missing bumper and a side view mirror that were left on scene.

Alessi urged motorists to slow down and drive safely.

“It’s very unfortunate,” she said. “He’s alive and doing OK. We’ve had friends who were killed biking. People need to pay attention to their surroundings, drive the speed limit and not be on their cell phones.”

Anyone with information about the crash may call the FHP at 904-695-4000.