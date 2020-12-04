Dreams become reality

Body

LeeAnn Purvis moves closer to her dreams of a music career.

The country music vocalist signed with Nashville Entertainment Weekly Records in November.

She recently released the album “Dream It Anyway,” her first compilation of covers and original songs, which is available on Pandora, Deezer, iTunes, Spotify and Amazon.

“Honestly, I’ve always wanted to sing,” Purvis said. “Music is my thing. I’m never going to stop singing. What I know for a fact, that what I’m going to do with my life, is going to have something to do with music. Right now, I honestly don’t know if I’m going to go to school for it or if I want to take it on professionally, you know, and do something really big with it.”

Mom April Purvis and vocal coach Marie Hardway co-manage her musical pursuits.

The West Nassau High School freshman is also the daughter of Ty Purvis. She began singing when she was around 5 years old. By the time she turned 9, she was performing in locally-produced music videos, area concerts and vocal competitions.

Retired music teacher Mary Ann Salis recalled the strong impression that Purvis made as a third-grader at Callahan Intermediate School.

“She tried out for the CIS chorus singing ‘Amazing Grace,’” Salis said. “After only the first four measures, I stopped her and handed her mom the paperwork, saying, ‘Please fill this out. She’s in.’”

These days the teen easily sings high and low notes with a deep richness that defies her age.

“A lot of people listen to my music and they ask, ‘How old are you?’ And I’m like, ‘14.’ And they’re like, ‘No you’re not,’ Purvis said.

Her former music teacher expressed a similar view.

“Her voice is strong and she is starting to refine her singing style with the help of her vocal coach,” Salis said, adding that her “career is ready to climb to the highest high and she will keep herself grounded by the love and devotion of her family.”

Purvis spoke of her love for music and performing.

“Music is my heart,” she said. “God gave it to me. You know, it’s not just because I’m good at it. … Music is my way of expressing how I feel. It’s kind of calmed down, now, but when I was in middle school, I had really hard time coming out with my music, because a lot of kids bullied me or made fun of it.”

“It was bad,” her mom said.

“Now I’m kind of like, you know, this is what I love and I can’t be ashamed of it,” Purvis said.

She’s adding other skill sets to bolster her plans. She plays ukulele and is also learning to play guitar.

“I am in the process of writing my own song right now with my vocal coach,” the teen added.

Purvis usually sings traditional country, bluegrass, country pop and gospel.

“When you hear a song, you know, most people don’t listen to music just to listen to it, ” she said. “You have to relate to it. You know what I mean? I love the songs that I sing that I can honestly really just relate to and get into my music and just feel it out.

I love ‘Worth It’ by Daniel Bradbury. That’s one of my favorite songs to sing. I relate it so much, and ‘Anyway.’” The latter tune was a hit for country singer Martina McBride.

Purvis’ latest music video, “American Dreaming,” shows the teen in natural surroundings and on the water as she sings about life and individual freedoms in the U.S.

“To me it’s about being a teenager,” she said. “And here in America, no matter what the outcome is, with this whole election and everything, we’re all still Americans and we need to be here for each other.”

Siblings Travis, 7, and Avril, 9, often appear in her videos along with her school friends. She used to feel the pressure of serving as a role model, but she has since learned to be herself.

“I don’t really worry about what other people think,” Purvis said. “But being young in school – in public school, a lot of people my age are going to have opinions. And I really wish I could have learned at a young age that it’s OK to be different. And it’s OK to love the person you are. The advice that I would give somebody is be proud of what you do and who you are and take initiative for things that you have accomplished, because every now and then, it’s OK to be proud of yourself for everything that you’ve done.”

Just like other artists, Purvis’ schedule was affected as COVID-19 squashed several events that were planned, including a trip to New York. In 2019, she won Entertainer of the Year at the Nashville American Music Association event in Pigeon Forge, Tenn. She plans to return for a performance in March. She has also appeared at the CMA Fest in Nashville, but the 2020 event was also cancelled due to the virus. The next CMA Fest is set to return June 10-13.

She plans to continue recording often.

“She’s going to becoming out with a new album next year and a Christmas album, so she’s going to be doing two albums in 2021,” April Purvis said.

