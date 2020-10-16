Deputy fatally shoots suspect

Body

A second officer-involved fatality in less than two weeks has occurred.

This time the person shot was a man wielding a knife in Callahan. Deputies shot and killed a Hilliard woman allegedly threatening suicide and to shoot others at her father’s home Oct. 6.

According to information from the Nassau County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a home on Nassau Oaks Drive in Callahan around noon today. They were advised an armed man was threatening to harm another man within the home.

“When our deputies made contact with that man, one of the deputies shot and killed him,” NCSO Public Information Officer Ashley Spicer wrote in an email. “The man was armed with a knife. This is a difficult time for all involved. The deputy involved is being placed on administrative leave, which is standard procedure.”

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating the incident.