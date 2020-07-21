Decals assist marine animals

Body

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission unveils its new 2020 manatee and sea turtle decals. New editions of these collectible stickers are released every July and are available with a $5 donation online or at the tax collector’s office. All proceeds from the decals help fund manatee and sea turtle conservation efforts.

The waterproof stickers feature original artwork and are designed for a vehicle’s bumper or the side of a boat. They can also be found on laptops, water bottles and coolers throughout the state and around the world. Collecting them is a fun way for people to support research, rescue and management efforts that conserve these species.

“Proudly displaying your manatee or sea turtle decal is a great way to raise awareness about the challenges facing these iconic Florida species,” said Ron Mezich, who leads the FWC’s Imperiled Species Management Section. “And even more importantly, all proceeds from the decals go directly to helping these species and conserving their habitats.”

The decals also spotlight conservation issues:

• The “Observe with Care” decal shows an adult manatee and calf swimming above a bed of sea grass. In the 1960s, wildlife researcher Jacques-Yves Cousteau helped raise awareness about Florida manatees worldwide. Today, you can continue this legacy of manatee conservation by always using caution when boating, enjoying these animals from a distance and encouraging friends and family to do the same.

• The “Protect Florida Sea Turtles” decal features a close-up photo of a loggerhead hatchling. There are many ways to help protect sea turtles, including keeping the beach dark by not using lights or lit cell phones at night. Also, “clear the way at the end of the day” – always make sure to fill in any holes, pick up trash and put away toys and furniture at the beach. It can make a big difference for sea turtles.

Learn more about how to help conserve manatees and sea turtles at MyFWC.com/Manatee or MyFWC.com/SeaTurtle. To view and order past editions of decals from 1992 through 2019, simply type “decals” in the search box at MyFWC.com.

“Save the Manatee” or “Helping Sea Turtles Survive” license plates are also available.

If you see a dead, sick or injured manatee or sea turtle, call FWC’s Wildlife Alert Hotline at 888-404-FWCC (3922).