Council on Aging receives deliveries

The Nassau County Council on Aging staff at the Fernandina Beach Life Center received cookies from Savannah Grand Executive Director Ashley Rutland and Chef Jonathan Martin.

The COA also received 50 masks from Topstitch, a custom canvas manufacturer in North Florida.

“We are so appreciative of this donation from Topstitch,” said Janice Ancrum, NCCOA president and CEO. “With this donation, as well as others, we have been able to provide masks to all of our Meals on Wheels delivery drivers, home health aides and NassauTRANSIT bus operators. We are also saving them for when we reopen our life centers in Fernan-dina Beach and Hilliard to the general public sometime in the near future. Thank you so much.”