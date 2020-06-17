Council on Aging assisted via donations

Body

Several local businesses have donated to the Nassau County Council on Aging recently, helping the non-profit assist senior citizens in need.

WestRock recently came to the rescue of the NCCOA with 21,000 boxes to package meals for seniors during the COVID-19 pandemic.

From the outset of COVID-19, the NCCOA’s Meals on Wheels program expanded from serving 117 seniors to 685 each week, a 485 percent increase. Meals prepared by local restaurants were packaged in WestRock boxes and delivered to seniors who were not able or afraid to leave their homes.

A longtime NCCOA supporter, WestRock also provided financial support toward the “boots on the ground” effort to feed Nassau County seniors. WestRock, the first paper mill built in Fernandina, will celebrate its 82nd anniversary this year. The pulp mill currently manufactures containerboard and corrugated containers.

Terri Goodridge and son Max delivered 500 tote bags to the NCCOA to assist with meal delivery. The tote bags are filled with shelf-stable food and delivered to the seniors along with boxes of frozen meals. Goodridge is the outreach, education and installations representative supporting CapTel Captioned Telephone.

Also lending hands are the women of Front Porch Beads. They create one-of-a-kind beaded jewelry and other specialty items for charity. Much of the jewelry is created on the front porches of group members. They donated funds from jewelry sales and personal donations to the NCCOA. Front Porch Beads makes a donation to a local charity each time they raise $1,000.

Front Porch beaders have also taught a jewelry class at NCCOA’s Fernandina Beach Life Center and utilize the Saitow Arts and Crafts Room for jewelry-making during the cooler months.