Coin drive raises more than $8,000

Ferst Readers of Nassau County held a successful second annual coin drive.

In March, the elementary schools partnered with Ferst Readers during Read Across America Week.

“For the second year in a row, the children, families, faculty and staff went above and with their generosity by raising over $8,000. Your donation allowed us to mail books to over 900 Nassau County children, from birth to 5 years old, throughout the pandemic,” according to a Ferst Readers press release.

The top class was Ms. Nelson’s at Wildlight Elementary School, raising enough for 80 books. The top school was Hilliard Elementary School, which raised enough for more than 800 books.

None of this would have been possible without the Nassau County School Board and Superintendent Dr. Kathy Burns’ support. Ferst Readers also recognizes Brenda Murphy, the principals, reading coaches, librarians, teachers and the kids who were all instrumental in making this fundraiser a huge success.

This is Ferst Readers of Nassau County’s fifth-year “bookaversary.”

Since 2016, more than 1,400 children across the county have received a total of more than 25,800 books.

“The single most significant factor influencing a child’s early educational success is an introduction to books and being read to at home prior to beginning school,” according to Ferst Readers. “Which means those 1,400 children have a better chance of being ready to read or reading by the time they enter kindergarten.”

VyStar Credit Union donated use of coin counting machines. Yulee Walmart provided a $50 gift card for the top class and Yulee Chick-fil-A donated 150 food cards for the winning classes of each school.

Circle K in Hilliard and Teachers Credit Union collected coins. Building Blocks Academy and Kidz Island in Callahan also collected coins and their classrooms will receive books to build their classroom libraries.