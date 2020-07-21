COA receives $600K for Hilliard center

Body

The Hilliard Life Center will receive $600,000 in upgrades this year.

Despite more than $1 billion in other spending requests vetoed, the funds were included in Gov. Ron DeSantis’ state budget for fiscal year 2020-21.

The Nassau County Council on Aging’s facility will undergo an extensive renovation to aid West Side seniors.

“This year’s budget process has been especially challenging with the unforeseen fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Sen. Aaron Bean. “Vetoes were unusually high, but Gov. DeSantis understands the ever-present vulnerability of our senior population. We are happy and thankful that NCCOA’s Hilliard Life Center will finally become a home away from home for West Side seniors.”

Rep. Cord Byrd agreed with the challenge of the budget and subsequent celebration for Nassau County.

“Our seniors on the West Side are incredibly deserving of the best place to have meals together, learn and practice wellness and socialize with each other – all keys to a happy, healthy life,” he said. “It was an uphill battle, but we made it.”

As a designated AARP Livable Community, Florida’s population of seniors is expected to increase by nearly 40 percent in the next decade. There are more than 20,000 seniors living in Nassau County, 26 percent of the population. The West Side of the county is home to approximately 8,300 seniors. With a renovated facility in Hilliard, NCCOA can easily double the number of seniors served each year from approximately 1,500 to more than 3,000.

“We are ecstatic that our Hilliard Life Center made it through Gov. DeSantis’ budget to help enrich the lives of our seniors,” said Janice Ancrum, NCCOA president and CEO. “This funding will enable us to renovate our life center in Hilliard and provide a facility on par with the Fernandina Beach Life Center at 1901 Island Walk Way. Huge thanks to Sen. Bean and Rep. Byrd for their commitment to our senior population.”

NCCOA Board Chair Geoff Clear was thrilled to hear the news.

“This is outstanding news for seniors in Nassau County,” he said. “Our facility on the West Side has greatly needed repair and renovation for quite some time. This funding will enable NCCOA to provide more comprehensive programs, services and activities, as well as a more comfortable place for our seniors to congregate.”

NCCOA’s current facility in Hilliard is more than 35 years old and is showing its age. The building and surrounding area pose health and safety risks due to interior and exterior drainage issues and parking lot challenges. Plus, the current facility does not provide the optimal gathering spot for seniors with limited space and only one room for meals and activities. Hilliard’s Life Center also provides Meals on Wheels to homebound seniors throughout western Nassau County.

“Our West Side seniors deserve the best kind of facility to congregate with their peers and fully participate in wellness classes and educational opportunities,” Ancrum said. “Our wonderful staff in Hilliard has managed to make miracles happen while serving seniors at the same time. What we have envisioned for the Hilliard Life Center for quite some time will now become a reality.”

Specific improvements planned for NCCOA’s Hilliard Life Center include building renovations to include a new roof, flooring, plumbing and paint, parking lot repair and resurfacing, removal of the septic system, updated kitchen equipment, upgraded restrooms, new furniture and a generator.

Future plans include a second Adult Day HealthCare program on the West Side for those with dementia. The first and only program of its kind in Northeast Florida is located at the Fernandina Beach Life Center.

An expanded roster of

activities will be planned once the “new and improved”

Life Center in Hilliard is ready for the public. Throughout renovation, the facility will remain open during regular hours, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Transportation will continue to be provided by NassauTRANSIT for all seniors participating in Hilliard Life Center programming and activities.

“We are so grateful to many, many people who have made this dream a reality,” Ancrum said. “From Sen. Bean and Rep. Byrd to our board members, from our Westside Advisory Council and community supporters to our leadership team, and of course the Department of Elder Affairs and ElderSource, we are truly in a better position to empower all seniors in Nassau County to live happier, healthier lives.”