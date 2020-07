Body

Graduates, family and friends gather at West Nassau High School June 23 as the Class of 2020’s long-awaited commencement finally arrived. For a class that often heard the vision was clear for the future, it quickly became cloudy when students left for spring break. For these graduates, they had sat in high school classrooms as students for the last time March 12 as social distancing was enacted to lessen the spread of COVID-19.