Campaign launches to open Nassau-based camp

Body

The Florida Sheriffs Youth Ranches embarked on a $3.7 million campaign to renovate and open Camp Sorensen in Nassau County in order to provide expanded youth camping programs in Northeast Florida.

The campaign was launched when Firehouse Subs Co-Founder Robin Sorensen and his wife, Tabitha, made an anchor gift to purchase, renovate and open Camp Sorensen. The Sorensens funded the Youth Ranches’ $900,000 purchase of the former First Baptist Church of Jacksonville Hilliard Retreat Center. The couple has a big heart when it comes to kids and are large donors of several children-focused charities in Northeast Florida.

“When Tabitha and I found out the church was selling the property, the opportunity presented itself to find an organization that could put it to good use for kids in the area,” says Robin Sorensen. “After doing our research, we were surprised to find out that the Florida Sheriffs Youth Ranch did not have a facility in Northeast Florida. This purchase will allow 1,500 at-risk youth to be able to use Camp Sorensen year around. It is a perfect marriage that meets a large need in our community.”

Camp Sorensen will provide camping services for deserving children from around the state each year. Summer camping programs teach boys and girls team-building activities while having fun with volunteer deputies. Camp activities include high ropes, challenge course, swimming, canoeing, archery and a host of traditional camp activities.

During the remainder of the year, camp will offer programming related to leadership, diversity, athletics and team building through community partnerships.

Nassau County Sheriff Bill Leeper remarked, “As past-chairman of the board for the Florida Sheriffs Youth Ranches, I feel this is a great addition to the Youth Ranches cadre of services. In addition to camping programs for children in Northeast Florida, there is a possibility for partnerships year-round related to leadership activities, training, sports collaborations, outdoor education and so much more. In fact, I am pleased to share Operation Purple has already reached out to partner with the Youth Ranches to host a buddy camp for the children of our deployed military members. I am grateful for the Sorensens’ vision of activities for children in Northeast Florida and the resulting gift to the Youth Ranches.”

The donor-funded organization relies on the generosity of individuals, organizations, foundations and companies to facilitate programs.

“Our camping programs are full every year with a generous waiting list,” said Youth Ranches President Bill Frye. “This is a great opportunity to serve more boys and girls. We are grateful for this generous gift and an opportunity to expand our services in Northeast Florida.”

He added, “We have reached 37 percent of the campaign goal but more is needed to complete the project.”

For a complete informational packet about this project or to donate, call Maria Knapp at 386-842-5501 or visit www.youthranches.org.

The mission of the Florida Sheriffs Youth Ranches is to prevent delinquency and develop lawful, resilient and productive citizens. This year the Youth Ranches will serve more than 7,000 boys and girls.

This charitable nonprofit corporation was founded by the Florida Sheriffs Association and operates three residential child care campuses and four summer youth camps. Additionally, it provides community-based programs to as many of Florida’s needy and troubled children as funds will permit. Voluntary contributions are the primary source of funding.

For more information about the Youth Ranches, call 800-765-3797 or visit www.youthranches.org.