Callahan’s Smith succumbs to illness

Kathie Sciullo

NCR Reporter

Kathy Smith will be remembered for her community service, business acumen and Christian faith.

The longtime Callahan resident died Sunday after a months-long battle with brain cancer. She was 69 years old.

Earlier this year, Smith was diagnosed with stage four brain cancer. She had most recently served as a councilwoman for the Town of Callahan. She was elected to two terms beginning Nov. 10, 2014, after serving as town treasurer for eight years prior. She attended her last council meeting via telephone May 8.

Councilwoman Janet Shaw announced Smith’s resignation due to her health via a council meeting held by telephone Aug. 17. Ashton Bishop Vargas, who had entered the council race, was appointed to fill the vacancy Sept. 21.

Former mayor and councilwoman Shirley Graham spoke of Smith’s strong business sense and fiscal conservatism.

“She was certainly an asset to the council,” Graham said. “She served as treasurer before that. She was a big part of the Callahan Depot Park project. She was just a great person. She had a fantastic mind and was very careful and observant about what the town was spending its money on.”

Graham also appreciated Smith’s effectiveness in her role as parks and recreation commissioner, obtaining grants to help alleviate the burden to taxpayers.

“She did her research and sought solutions to issues so that she could make informed decisions on the council,” Graham said.

Council President Ken Bass knew Smith’s late father, Larry Tison, for many years when they lived in the same Ratliff Road neighborhood. Bass has served the Callahan Town Council since 2013.

“She’s going to be truly missed,” he said. “She was a fine lady and her heart was in Callahan. She was dedicated to this town.”

Smith owned and operated Roland’s Tanning Salon for nearly 31 years. Her husband, Roland, was a hair stylist who owned salons in Jacksonville, Fernandina Beach and Callahan for decades. The couple also owned several rental properties.

He died Oct. 7, 2017 after suffering a heart attack. The couple met in high school and shared a 47-year marriage.

Daughters Kara Buckland and Dana Cline, and extended family, including five grandchildren, round out the family.

Buckland described her mother as “the glue who held our family together.”

Smith was an active member at Callahan First Baptist Church for many years.

Funeral services were Dec. 4 at 11 a.m. Additional details about the services were not available at press time.

“She was just a wonderful Christian lady who always had the best advice and would always be there for you,” Buckland fondly recalled Monday. “She absolutely loved her church and her church family. She loved her garden and her flowers.”

Buckland spoke of her mother’s generous spirit and wisdom.

“She was a very wise businesswoman and was very careful about putting money where it needed to go,” Buckland said. “She loved her family.”

Krista King recalled her association with Smith that began as a child. King was a customer at the hair salon for years before Smith became a town official. King now serves as assistant to the town clerk.

“Her first focus was community,” King said. “She always wanted the best equipment for disabled people and for children. Ewing Park was her baby and she wanted that to be an outreach to the community. There will never be another Kathy Smith. She wasn’t just part of the community. She was the community. She wanted everyone to be as equal as anyone else.”

