Brandies Ace celebrates 75 years of service

It's been 75 years since Brandies Ace Hardware opened in Callahan.

The family-owned business has remained a staple ever since Cliff and Lucille Brandies opened the establishment as Brandies Home and Farm Supply July 5, 1945.

Social distancing restrictions canceled plans for a celebration, according to store manager Raymond Fachko.

His mother, Patricia Fachko, was 7 years old when her parents set up shop, living upstairs above the store with sisters Ann and Kay.

Fachko and Kay Stokes reflected on the milestone.

“I never really gave it any thought,” Patricia, 81, said. “I just thought it was there forever.”

“The same,” Stokes replied. “I just felt like it was needed here and still is.”

As the youngest sibling, Stokes recalled what she enjoyed most.

“Well, I guess I could come down and eat candy and drink a Coke when I wanted to, and Daddy would have his nail keg and sit on it and they’d talk,” the 77-year-old said. “The men, they’d come in and chit-chat with old Cliff.”

The girls thrived among the busyness of customers stopping in to purchase washing machines, kitchen appliances, weighed and counted nails, tools and farming equipment.

Lucille Brandies was a working mother who managed the home and the children. As she assumed increased responsibilities, she hired a caretaker to help with household duties and the three girls. Through it all, their parents worked as a team.

“They were honest,” Fachko said. “We always went to church every Sunday together.”

Stokes recalled the close-knit environment.

“I just think that so many people, and it’s really sad, don’t get the relationship that we all had with our parents,” she said. “They were loving to one another. Loving to others and they believed in the Lord. And we all worshipped together and we played together and we worked together. And that will be questionable about the work with me, because I was the baby.”

Her sister said with a chuckle, “When we did inventory, can you imagine what she counted? We had candy we sold back then, well, we still do.”

“I ate as many as possible,” Stokes replied. “But it was so neat that I could just walk down the stairs and be with my parents all day or part of the day – go up whenever TV came out. They’d let customers watch the TV during the World Series – go upstairs and watch TV to watch the games, because they might not have one at home.”

The Brandies sold the first TV set in Callahan on Sept. 25,1949.

The television now sits on a high shelf in the store surrounded by some of the antiques that customers gave to Cliff and Lucille. Cliff also purchased many items, once buying out an antique clock dealer. Numerous clocks are still displayed onsite.

The girls were often upstairs as their parents worked.

“We never really thought about it, but if you got out of hand, though, there was somebody downstairs to take care of you,” Fachko said, adding that the arrangements stayed unchanged for many years. “We all lived upstairs until we married.”

Through the years, the sisters learned the importance of integrity from observing their parents. Cliff died in 1974. Lucille continued working in the store for many years. She died in 2013.

“They were always honest,” Fachko recalled.

She described the store’s process for extending credit.

“Daddy would talk to you for a few minutes for credit,” Fachko said. “There wasn’t any credit bureau. If there was, we didn’t know anything about it. I mean, he’d talk to somebody just a few minutes. First thing you know they’d be on the books. It wasn’t always good. But he put his confidence in them anyway.”

Sister Ann Brandies married Don Hagan. They both worked at the store. Eventually, the pair opened a hardware store in Hilliard. They joined the Ace Hardware cooperative in 1964. The Hagans have since opened a total of eight stores in Florida. Ann Hagan, now 84, could not be reached for comment.

By the early 1960s, the Brandies joined Ace Hardware to become Brandies Ace Hardware, according to Patricia’s son, Raymond Fachko.

He began working as a teen at the store in the mid-1970s. He now oversees the daily operation of the family-owned store.

“A bunch of hardware dealers got together out of a cooperative and Ace really, to me, offered just buying power,” he said. “There’s no control of your business or whatever. Ace has done better than the other co-ops.”

“We’ve been blessed with good customers,” his mom said.

As the decades rolled by, the store’s inventory adapted to suit modern living.

“We’ve seen so many changes,” Raymond said. “In the past 10 years, the amount of nails being sold has changed dramatically because screws are being used and nails for nail guns, so that’s an incredible amount of the volume of nails that were sold.”

During a deep freeze in the 1980s, the adults opened the store on a Sunday to help customers.

“It was our busiest day ever … we did more sales on that one day than ever before,” Raymond recalled.

He respects the way his family serves the community.

“It’s the same way,” he said. “Granddaddy was personable with most everybody. You just treat people the way you like to be treated. My dad was the same way, but I wasn’t around him as much because I was immersed in all this right here.”

Father Raymond Donald Fachko died in 2002.

Raymond is proud of how the store has remained amid changing social dynamics. The store is open Monday through Saturday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

“The greatest challenge is being able to manage when you are connected to so many customers,” he said.

“But that’s the greatest blessing, too, to be able to provide customer service to all those people over the years. It seems like it’s a lot less personal now because people are coming and going. More people are here. It’s kind of the same in church and everywhere else, you know, more people. But it seems like with the time pressure, you know people less. But things have been different, the opinions will be different, but it’s still a small town.”

