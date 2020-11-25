Barnabas offers health services

Body

Lisa and Tammy live in Nassau County and never expected to ask for help from Barnabas Center, the county’s only non-profit comprehensive service center that provides health services, crisis assistance and food assistance to residents in need.

Lisa and Tammy were both employed, had health insurance, could pay their rent and utilities and buy food. Then the pandemic drastically changed their lives … as it did for most everyone.

Lisa’s business suffered extensive losses. She couldn’t pay for her health insurance and she needed ongoing medical care for a recent injury. Tammy not only was furloughed from her job, she also lost her health insurance and became very ill after contracting COVID-19.

Both women felt alone, anxious, worried and depressed.

Lisa and Tammy represent thousands of local individuals who lost their jobs, lost their insurance that was a job benefit and still do not know how or when they will be able to obtain affordable medical care.

Thankfully, Lisa, Tammy and many others have learned about Barnabas Health Services, which are available to uninsured adult Nassau County residents who meet income qualifications. Barnabas Health Services staff members provide primary medical care, mental health counseling, chronic disease management, dental services, vision screenings and assistance in obtaining eye exams and glasses.

“Providing access to quality, affordable health care to those who are uninsured is a central part of our mission, and that care has never been more important than during this pandemic,” said Wanda Lanier, Barnabas CEO. “Stress and anxiety levels are extremely high among people who now need health care and have no health insurance due to the pandemic. Our mental health counseling services are also helping people through these very difficult times.”

Tammy is thankful for the support she received from Barnabas at a difficult time when she did not know how she would handle the concurrent health and financial crises.

Lisa describes the feeling of relief when she was approved for Barnabas services as “a huge weight was lifted from my shoulders” and urges others to ask for help.

Barnabas offers in-person and telehealth visits for health services patients. Evening and weekend telehealth consultations are available for mental health counseling. In-person visits are available at the Fernandina Beach, Callahan and Hilliard offices by appointment only during specific office hours.

If you or someone you know has been affected by the pandemic, is uninsured, and needs health services, call 904-261-7000 to apply. For more information, visit BarnabasNassau.org.