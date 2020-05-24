Barnabas donations assist residents

Body

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Barnabas Center is on the front line, responding to the needs of individuals and families in crisis. Financial contributions assist this effort.

St. Peter’s Episcopal Church supported Barnabas Center and Salvation Army Hope House by hosting its first ever “Corona Haircut Fundraising Challenge” April 30 to May 7. The community had a choice to see St. Peter’s Rector Father Stephen Mazingo or Associate Rector Father Brian Alberti give himself a haircut. Barnabas Center received donations for Stephen Mazingo and Salvation Army Hope House received donations for Brian Alberti. Whichever organization raised the most won a Corona haircut for the corresponding clergy person.

Through this challenge, St. Peter’s Episcopal Church raised $2,100 for Barnabas Center, which will be used toward COVID-19 response efforts.

Recently, the Carlton Dunes neighborhood on Amelia Island united to raise funds to support the Barnabas food pantry. Residents Kathy Bravo and Helen Foxwell coordinated the effort that raised $17,000.

Through its food pantry, mobile food distributions, crisis assistance and medical services, Barnabas is working hard to help those in crisis so they remain healthy and stable.

For information about available assistance and eligibility, contact Barnabas at 904-261-7000 or visit www.BarnabasNassau.org. For information about how to help or to make a donation, visit the Barnabas website or contact Tania Yount, chief development officer, at 904-261-7000, ext. 107 or tyount@barnabasnassau.org.