Artists sought for 2021 show

The West Nassau Historical Society actively seeks artists and middle and high school students from Nassau County to participate in the ninth annual Nassau Art at the Callahan Depot art show.

The judged event is designed to showcase the many talented adult artists as well as middle and high school art students who reside locally. The art exhibit will be held inside the historic Callahan Train Depot, 45383 Dixie Ave., on Jan. 30. The quaint ambiance of the 139-year-old station and museum offers the perfect venue for county artists to display their works while giving the public a chance to check out many historic photos and artifacts on display inside the depot.

During this COVID-19 pandemic, several aspects of the county-wide art show has been limited or moved to an exterior location. To keep all artists, visitors and volunteers safe, preventative measures such as temperature checks and social distancing will be followed. Artists will be restricted to only two judged art works and any who bring more of their art works to sell will be given an area outdoors on the depot platform. With the unpredictability of the virus and the weather, other aspects of the art show could change without notice.

The all-volunteer non-profit organization invites all Nassau County artists to visit site www.wnhsfl.org for entry applications and art show information. Deadline for entering is noon Jan. 15. The group also encourages Nassau County middle and high school students to contact the historical society or their art teacher for student entry forms.

Prizes will be awarded to adult artists in three categories: painting, photography and 3-D art. Members of the public attending will vote for their favorite art with that artist receiving the People’s Choice award. Another judged category will cover artwork from students who attend school or study at home in Nassau County. Gift cards and other prizes will be awarded to the top winners.

The NACD art show is open to the public from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., with a one-hour break from 12:30 to 1:30 for judging. During this intermission, the historical society will serve a luncheon for the artists, students and sponsors. The Callahan Train Depot will then reopen to the public at 1:30 with refreshments and the awards ceremony. Admission to the ninth edition of the NACD art show is free, but donations are always appreciated.

To become a sponsor or for more details on entering the show or volunteering, visit www.wnhsfl.org, call 879-3406 or like the historical society on Facebook. New members and volunteers are always welcome to help promote the county’s history.