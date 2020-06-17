4-H offers virtual camps

Body

Kelsey Irvine

4-H Extension Agent I

Each summer many families throughout Nassau County partake in 4-H’s day and overnight camping programs. This year, in response to COVID-19, Florida 4-H has postponed all in-person 4-H events, which include these time-honored camps.

We know that this will undoubtedly sadden many, however summer just isn’t the same without some kind of 4-H experience. This year we are offering 4-H Adventures, a fully virtual summer camp.

There are more than 45 camps to choose from on subjects like robotics, animal science, arts, gardening, cooking and so on. Camps are divided into age categories, so your children ages 5-18 have opportunities to be engaged with 4-H camp. These camps are either free or extremely low cost and can be completed safely at home.

To register for these camps, you can search “4-H Adventures” or go online to http://florida4h.org/programsandevents_/4-h-adventures.

You can also call our office at 904-530-6353 and we can assist you.

We know this year has been full of changes, adaptions and challenges, but we hope that these camps will give your family something to look forward to and enjoy this summer.