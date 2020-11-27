Virus causes significant loss

Body

To communicate the pandemic’s effect on our arts and culture organizations, Arts and Culture Nassau has collected a series of articles written by the organizations. This is the second of five articles in the series.

Amelia Island Museum of History

Under the pandemic, the Amelia Island Museum of History canceled several of our largest programs, fundraisers and collaborative initiatives. Our estimated loss of income as of July is about $57,082. We had to close our museum for much of the late spring and summer when we typically see our greatest attendance.

One of our most popular tours, Cottages and Courtyards, was canceled this year, as well as a fundraiser which had been planned for May. Several of our special events were canceled, including an unveiling ceremony for the Middle Passage Marker in Old Town. We also missed out on selling shrimp gumbo at Shrimp Fest, which was a huge blow to our fundraising.

The museum has shifted our educational programs online, and we have recently returned to in-person seating for those events. As of early fall, the museum is open part-time from Thursday to Saturday.

Joshua Whitfield, curator,

www.ameliamuseum.org

Amelia Island Quilt Guild

The Amelia Island Quilt Guild, a non-profit 501(c)(3) organization, was established in November 1989, with current membership of 100-plus members.

The goal of the guild is to promote quilting and educate the public about the craft of quilting. We meet monthly as a guild and have two weekly small quilting groups.

But since February, our guild has not been meeting. Community needs continued and a new need surfaced because of the pandemic. That’s right: let’s make masks. Thus, we have been quilting and sewing to share warmth and care. We did our quilting independently instead in the traditional quilting bee style. Our charity quilters have created over 150 quilts in that short time for such charities as Community Hospice, Quilts of Valor, Families in Transition and Habitat for Humanity. We have also made (and continue to make) masks. We contribute these beautiful masks for free to several locations, including our hospital and Fernandina Beach city staff.

As our other mission is education, we have engaged with each other through Zoom, and beginning in late June, some have met in small groups of two to six to swap fabrics, support a project completion or transport projects to charities. Many have continued to grow skills by participating in internet classes.

Our plans for the future are to connect with nationally-renowned quilters who provide professional growth opportunities through various internet venues. We look forward to our continued ability to share our art with our community.

Lauree Hemke, publicity chair,

www.aiquilters.com

West Nassau Historical Society

The West Nassau Historical Society has been tremendously impacted financially, staffing-wise and visitor attendance by the COVID-19 pandemic. For 45 years, we have been entrusted in the upkeep and maintenance of the historic Callahan Train Depot, which houses our museum of local history and archives.

The virus hit just weeks before we were to host our biggest annual fundraiser, Railroad Day. We had to move our 15th annual festival from April to Nov. 7, a date previously reserved for our autumn fundraiser, Hobo Day. We raise a third of our annual budget from this popular Railroad Day, which includes lost revenue from merchandise sales, sponsorships and decreased craft vendor fees. In addition to lost finances, attendance to our depot and museum has dropped over 90 percent this fiscal year from the virus-caused shutdown.

Staffing wise, most of our group’s volunteers are in the high-risk over-65 age group and nearly have stopped helping because of fear of catching the virus. With low attendance and lack of volunteers, we had to drastically cut back on our museum hours and cancel other smaller functions such as our bi-monthly ice cream socials and monthly lecture meetings.

As the pandemic continues to wreak unprecedented havoc on our area, the West Nassau Historical Society may be forced to cancel and postpone more events, which will further weaken our group financially and decimate our volunteer pool.

John Hendricks, president,

www.wnhsfl.org